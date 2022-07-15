Children’s filmmaking program returns

The theme of this year's program is Environment, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sports and Communication.



16 selected teams with outstanding videos that were chosen from the preliminary round participated in a free filmmaking training course in July. After completing the class, contestants will create a 5-minute short film that focuses on the above-mentioned topics.

The best work will be selected to compete at the Kid Witness News Global Contest 2022 Movie making team will have a chance to take part in online international exchanges with many filmmaking groups from countries and territories.

The KWN contest has been held annually since 2006 and attracted 164 schools with more than 2,800 students featuring 120 movies.

The KWN supported by Panasonic is a global video education program. It was originally held in the USA in 1989 and quickly spread to other countries including Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan. It is designed to foster creativity, and presentation skills among students and develop teamwork among participants through video production.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh