Children’s best selling writer releases new book

Nguyen Nhat Anh's new novel, “Ra bo suoi ngam hoa ken hong” (Going to the stream to see rosy trumpet flowers).

The 64-chapter book will bring readers into a world of lovely animals, such as three teenage chickens, father and two sons mice, mother fox and child, a horse, a kingfisher, a goose, a sea gull with stories about love, friendship, honesty and bravery.



80,000 copies of the book and 20,000 hardcover copies will be officially released nationwide on January 16.

Writer Nguyen Nhat Anh (C) at the press conference on releasing his new book

Nguyen Nhat Anh is a favourite author of children, teenagers and adults. Many novels of writer Nguyen Nhat Anh have been translated into many languages and published in several countries, such as Toi Thay Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh (I See Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass) translated into Japanese language by Professor Kato Sakae and published in Japan by the Canaria Communications in 2017, Mat Biec (Celestial Eyes) translated into Japanese by Professor Kato Sakae and published in Japan by Terrainc Publisher in 2004, Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood) translated by Hiromi Ito and Sakae Kato and published in Japan by Nikkei Publishing House and The Daido Life Foundation in 2020.

The book titled Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood) was also published in Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the US in 2011.

Anh was granted the Southeast Asian Writer Award 2017 for the book Cho Toi Xin Mot Ve Di Tuoi Tho (Give me a ticket to childhood) and honored with the Cricket Knight prize for his work Lam ban voi bau troi (Make friends with Sky) at the first De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2020.

Author Nguyen Nhat Anh at the book signing ceremony



By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh