Charity program raising fund for child heart patients marks its 10th anniversary

Poster of the charity program, "Scar of life"



Since its beginning in 2011, ‘ Scar of life ’ has funded free heart surgery for 2,317 children with a total capital of more than US$2.5 million.

This year’s event marking the tenth anniversary of its launch will honor and pay tribute to sponsors who have accompanied the program.

Ambassadors of the charity program, including singers Toc Tien, Jun Pham and Isaac, musician Hua Kim Tuyen, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie, actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung and female athlete Vu Phuong Thanh will participate in the event.

Although the “Scar of life” was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 outbreak, actress Ngo Thanh Van, the program’s founder, has still called on individuals and organizations to donate financial support to help disadvantaged children with congenital heart defects.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh