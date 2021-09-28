Charity auctions of love



Miss H'Hen Nie , who represented Vietnam at Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand and finished in Top 5, acted as a fundraiser to call on people to pool money for the fund "Textbooks for children", the program "Sharing with children, joining hands to overcome the pandemic" of the Team Council of the Central-Highlands Province of Dak Lak. In addition to receiving money donations, she also held an auction and collected hundreds of millions of dong.

The organizers of the Sesame Seed Fund with the message "Everybody is a sesame seed, a fairy opens the door to love" have held the fourth auction. The fund's "Love Grocery" has received many valuable items donated by benefactors.

From July to now, philanthropists have donated tens of billions of Vietnamese dong for the purchase of ventilators, oxygen generators, sets of electric injection pumps for 60 Covid-19 treatment facilities and medical centers in districts citywide.

Artists also took part in raising money for the fight against Covid-19. Art researcher Ly Doi and his partner Le Quang Dong Quan received more than 100 paintings of many artists for four auctions earning nearly VND1.3 billion enough to buy dozens of resuscitation beds, ventilators, and wheelchairs. Another three auctions to raise funds for the field hospital were jointly held by some organizations with more than 50 artistic works earning more than VND500 million.





By Hai Duy - Translated by Dan Thuy