Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and leaders of the city offer incense to Grand Lord Hung Dao.

Attending the event was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan and Director of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Local people offer incense to Grand Lord Hung Dao.

The event aims to pay deep gratitude for the great contributions of Grand Lord Hung Dao in the Battle of Bach Dang against the Mongols in 1288.

On this occasion, the management board of the Temple of Saint Tran handed over VND100 million and VND200 million to the funds, “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” and “For the poor”, respectively, and offered 50 scholarships worth VND50 million in total to disadvantaged children.

The ceremony featuring folk rituals will run until September 16.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh