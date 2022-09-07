Ceremony held in 103rd cerebration of Da Co Hoai Lang

The event also marked the 13th Vietnam Stage Day (on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month) and the traditional day commemorating musician Cao Van Lau who is known as the ancestor of cai luong (southern traditional opera) and stage (on the 11th day of the eighth lunar month).

"Da co hoai lang" is an immortal Cai Luong piece written by musician Cao Van Lau in 1919 which tells the story of a wife who waits for her husband to return from the battlefield. The song never fails to leave a deep impression on millions of devotees. Bac Lieu is the birthplace of the song.

A memorial site of musician Cao Van Lau located in the place where he was buried in 1976 in Bac Lieu Province was recognized as a national historical-cultural site in 2014.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh