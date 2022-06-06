Catriona Gray - judge for final Miss Universe Vietnam 2022

Catriona Gray – Miss Universe 2018



Catriona Gray – Miss Universe 2018 is a familiar face, widely known when she was officially crowned Miss Universe 2018. Miss Universe 2018 Filipino was once voted as Timeless Beauty 2016 by Missosology.

On the final night, Catriona Gray, Principal of John Robert Powers School Vo Thi Xuan Trang, Anthropologist Le Diep Linh, Supermodel Vu Thu Phuong, Supermodel Ha Anh, Supermodel and runner-up Vo Hoang Yen, runner-up Vu Hoang My, Top 5 Miss Universe 2018 cum Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 Miss H'Hen Nie, and Miss Natalie Glebova - Miss Universe 2005 will choose the title of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022.

In addition, the only program "Multiply three voting points" takes place on June 6, 2022, for the contestants of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022.

An audience can quickly vote for their favorite contestant to enter the Top 16 directly through the Bvote voting portal: https://hoahauhoanvuvietnam.bvote.vn/.

The semi-final night will take place on June 21, broadcast live on VTV9, and the final night on June 25 broadcast live on VTV3 and other local stations. SECC Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan