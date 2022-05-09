Carmen to take stage at HCMC Opera House

In the first part of the program, audiences will enjoy two dance pieces featuring the neoclassical style, “Dépaysement” and “Falling Angels” choreographed by Julien Guérin and Nguyen Phuc Hung.



The second part includes excerpts and arias from Georges Bizet's classic Spanish love story, Carmen. The performance will be choreographed by People's Artist Kim Quy with the participation of artists of HBSO , Nguyen Thu Trang, Ho Phi Diep, Nguyen Luong Hoa and Thach Hieu Lang and others.

Georges Bizet's opera, Carmen is one of the most famous, successful and most operas in the world’s musical history. The epic story is about beautiful but fiery gypsy girl Carmen, who finds herself in the midst of a love triangle between her boyfriend Don Jose, an army soldier, and bullfighter Escamillo.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh