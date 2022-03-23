Can Tho to inaugurate temple of Hung Kings on April 6

The temple commemorating Hung Kings will be inaugurated in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on April 6.



The construction of the Hung Kings’ Temple covering an area of more than 39,000 square meters in Binh Thuy Districts has been completed in 30 months, said Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City Nguyen Minh Tuan.

The project includes main works, including a temple, a management and administration area, a stele house, a courtyard, park and among. The temple was built at a total capital of VND129 billion (US$5.7 million) and aims to commemorate and worship the Hung Kings who are the founders and first emperors of the nation.





At the press conference, the city's authorities also provided information on the organization of the 3rd National Southern Amateur Music Festival and the 9th Southern Folk Cake Festival

The two festivals will take place at at Binh Thuy District’s square On April 6-11 with the participation of 21 provinces and cities in the Southeast and Mekong Delta regions, aiming at promoting traditional cuisines and culture, tourism potentials of the Vietnam’s South.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh