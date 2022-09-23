Can Gio speeds up land handover for Giong Ca Vo archaeological site

At the Giong Ca Vo archaeological site

The district’s authorities have asked functional units to install signboards on main streets, including Ruang Sac, Tam Thon Hiep, An Thoi Dong, Ly Nhon, leading to tourist areas and historical sites.



On September 21, the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council had a working session with the People’s Committee of Can Gio District on the preservation work of Giong Ca Vo archaeological site.

The supervision delegation led by Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh highly appreciated the good status of the heritage and suggested the city’s agencies and Can Gio District to urgently carry out legal procedures and form preservation and restoration project of Giong Ca Vo archaeological site for research and tourism.

Many artifacts dating back about 2,000 - 2,500 years have been discovered at the Giong Ca Vo archaeological site in HCMC's Can Gio district.





By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh