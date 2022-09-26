Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam to open next week

Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2022 will take place from September 27 to October 2 in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh. (Photo: VNA)

The event is co-organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and Arts of Cambodia on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022.

According to the HCMC People’s Committee, the week will officially open on September 28 at the municipal Theater with an art performance by the Cambodian national art troupe.

An exhibition entitled “Cambodia – Kingdom of Culture” will be held to introduce tangible and intangible cultural heritages, natural beauty and people of Cambodia.

In addition to activities in HCMC, the Cambodian national art troupe will perform in Tra Vinh on September 30 night.

Within the framework of the Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2022, a plan on cooperation in culture and arts between the two countries’ culture ministries for 2023-2027 is scheduled to be signed.

On the occasion, a delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Arts will hold working sessions with leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and pay courtesy visits to leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Tra Vinh province.

Vietnamplus