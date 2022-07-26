Cai luong play marking Uncle Ho’s journey leaves deep impression on audience

Former leaders of the Party, State and the city's leaders congratulate artists.

Attending the performance was former State President Truong Tan Sang, former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Former Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Huynh Dam, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.



The work of traditional Vietnamese art form themed " No Non Nuoc " (debt of gratitude of nation) is the first part of the historical epic called "Nuoc Non Van Dam" (Thousand-mile nation) by Associate Professor, Ph.D. Nguyen The Ky. The play features the first 21 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey seeking a path to national liberation.

The play will be performed by Vietnam National Cai Luong Theater one more night on July 26 before traveling to the provinces of Long An, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Hue and Binh Dinh.



By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh