Ca Mau’s contestant wins 17th Cai Luong Singing Contest

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Trinh of Dong Thap Province earned the Silver Bell Award and the Press Choice Award. The third place went to Cao Thi Hong Nhi of Tay Ninh Province.



The organization board also presented two fourth prizes and four encouragement prizes.

Some 60 contestants selected from 181 participants participated in the preliminary round that took place at the HCMC Television’s Theater on July 15.

The jury whittled selected contestants down to 28 for the selection round that was held on August 1-4 and then chose candidates with outstanding performance for the final round.

The annual Chuong Vang Vong Co Cai Luong Singing Contest is organized by Ho Chi Minh City Television. The participants will perform vong co (nostalgic tunes) songs and Cai Luong (reformed opera) plays, two of the South's most popular forms of traditional music.

The competitions aim to discover and encourage talents of this kind of traditional art as well as keep alive the tradition of Cai Luong and foster a love for folk opera among young people.

Ms. Diep Buu Chi, Deputy General Director of HCMC TV (R) and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Union of Literature & Arts Association, Duong Cam Thuy (L) offer the Silver Bell Award to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Trinh. The third place goes to Cao Thi Hong Nhi.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh