Buc Tuong rock band to return after 9-year halt

The Buc Tuong (The Wall)

The concert will present to rock fans the band’s new and popular songs with the participation of conductor Lu Quang Minh, the Nhung Manh Giay Gap (folded papers) band, rocker Tho Trauma, singer Viet Lam who is winner of the Buc Tuong Cover Song Contest.



The rock show will take place at the Reunification Palace in HCMC’s District 1.

The Buc Tuong was established by famous rocker and songwriter Tran Lap who died in Hanoi in March 2016 after a courageous 5-month battle with cancer. The team includes three members, musician Tran Lap, guitarist Tran Tuan Hung and Nguyen Hoang. The band grew from musical movement of students and is regarded as a leading rock band in Vietnam.

Lap was author of many ballad rock songs, favored by generations of students over the past 20 years, such as Bong hong thuy tinh (The glass rose), Dung nhu hon da (Don't be like a stone), Nguoi dan ba hoa da (The woman turned into stone) and more.The most popular song, Duong toi vinh quang (Road to glory) is used as a theme song for several editions of the popular "Road to Mt. Olympia's Peak" quiz show organized by national broadcaster Vietnam Television.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh