Brazil’s movie wins main prizes at Hanoi International Film Festival 2022

The movie titled “Paloma” of Brazil wins the “Best Feature –Length Film” award at the 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2022.

The "Best Short Film" award went to “Khu rung cua Pao” (Pao’s forest) of Vietnam.



The "Best Feature Film Director" award belonged to Hamid Reza Ghorbani, the Iranian director of the movie “Bone Marrow”.

A group of seven actors, Mahendra Perera, Priyantha Sirikumara, Hemal Ranasinghe, Darshan Dharamaraj, Ashan Dias, Suran Dissanayaka, Dasun Patirana of the film called “Maariya - Angel of the Ocean” of Sri Lanka received the “Best actor in the feature-length film” award.

The movie titled "Paloma" of Brazil wins "Actress in a leading role" award at the 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2022.

The "Judge’s Award" was presented to a Polish-Swedish-French co-production, “Woman on the Roof”.

The “Best Short-Film Director” award was handed to the film titled “Wheels on the Bus” directed by Surya Shahi of Nepal.

The "Best Young Short-Film Director" award was handed to Truong The Thien for the “Hallway of Memories” film.

The "Network for Promotion and Asian Cinema (NETPAC)" award was given to the film “Kontrabida” of the Philippines and “Bone Marrow”.

The film Bo Gia (Dad, I'm sorry), by directors Tran Thanh and Vu Ngoc Dang of Vietnam took the "Audience’s Choice Award" for Vietnamese contemporary film.

Meanwhile, the movies, “Chachacha” by director Do Quoc Trung and Chua Dat (Lord of the land) by director Do Thanh Son won the "Jury’s Award" and the first prize in the Asian Project Market, respectively.

In addition, the Vietnamese movie, Hoa Nhai (Jasmine flower) is offered a certificate of merit from the Hanoi People's Committee to honor outstanding contribution of the film's director to the cause of socio-economic, national defense and security construction and development of the capital.

Speaking at the award ceremony, head of the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Vi Kien Thanh said that the HANIFF has gradually affirmed its position in the development process of the Vietnamese cinema industry , contributing to promoting the country’s movie industry and bringing international movies to Vietnamese audiences.

The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2022 returned to the capital on November 8-12 after the pandemic forced it to be canceled for two consecutive years.

This year’s event themed “Cinema-humanism, adaption and development” attracted 123 cinematographic works from countries and territories.

The HANIFF aims to honor the best movies and new talents as well as encourage cooperation among film producers and delegates. It is also a venue for the celebration and betterment of both Vietnamese and international cinema and gives local and foreign filmmakers a chance to meet and exchange experiences and thoughts with each other.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh