Book exhibition on Vietnam’s seas, islands launched

Ribbon cutting ceremony to launch the book exhibition. (Photo: Nhan Dan Newspaper)



The book exhibition displayed more than 80 books of various critical topics such as: potentials and strengths of Vietnam’s seas and islands; the process to establish, manage, and protect the sovereignty of Vietnam’s seas and islands; the stances of the Government and the Central Party on protecting the sovereignty of Vietnam’s seas and islands; strategies for the sustainable development of Vietnamese marine economy.

The exhibition aims at increasing the awareness of the public, particularly students and the staff of Nha Trang University, about the important role of Vietnam’s seas and islands, while clearly introducing the viewpoints of the Government and the Central Party on this matter via current policies and legal documents.

It is expected that after thoroughly understanding the Government’s stances, participants in this exhibition are able to actively fight against baseless arguments that are distorting facts about the national sovereignty.

By Doan Kien, Phu Khanh – Translated by Thanh Tam