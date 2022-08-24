Book exhibition highlights friendly relations between Vietnam and Laos

The events were organized by the National Political Publishing House and Lao National Book Publishing and Distributing Publishing House.
Besides, some e-books have been translated and published on stbook.vn and thuviencoso.vn serving Laotian readers.
At the plenary conference, the two sides mutually commemorated the tradition of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Laos and Vietnam; exchanged the publishing works, including organizing and operation of the Publishing House, topic selection, drafting, printing management and publication, staff training and so on.
In addition, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with detailed contents and programs to well implement the political tasks and push up the production and business development, introduce to readers the two countries, the fruitful friendly relationship between the two parties, two nations and people.
This is also an activity contributing to propagandizing, educating and spreading the historical, special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, especially for the young generation. Besides, the activity will open more cooperation opportunities on publishing, distributing and exchange activities, and cultural exchange between the National Political Publishing House and Laotian units and agencies.
Some photos were captured at the book exhibition and plenary conference: