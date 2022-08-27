Backtrack band from the US to perform in Ho Chi Minh City

U.S. acapella group BackTrack Vocals

The program in Backtrack's main schedule is to attend BridgeFest 2022 - the 6th annual music and community festival in the Central City of Da Nang on August 26 and 27.

Backtrack consists of five members from New York, often touring performing arts centers, music festivals, schools, and many other art events across the United States. The band members focus on giving life to the performances with vibrant youthful vitality and witty humor, performing a variety of music genres from pop, motown, and classical to original compositions.

Backtrack has its own YouTube channel with over 10 million views and 100,000 registered members. They regularly appear on NBC, FOX, and PBS channels.

In their artistic journey, the band has achieved many impressive awards and achievements including first prize and audience favorite at Aca-Challenge 2017, winner of New York's Got Talent 2019 season 6. They have released the album vol.2 Voices Only Featured Track 2018.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Dan Thuy