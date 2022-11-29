Bac Lieu sets record for biggest number of 122 dishes made of shrimp, salt

Dishes made of shrimp and salt



A cooking event performed by 60 cooks of HCMC and Bac Lieu featuring 122 dishes was organized within the framework of the Space of culinary quintessence of Bac Lieu’s shrimp and salt by the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, the Vietnam Culinary and Cultural Association (VCCA) and the Organization of Vietnam Records (VietKings).

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thanh Duy said that Bac Lieu is one of the six key shrimp farming areas in the country and plays an important role in the shrimp supply chain in the Mekong Delta region and country. The province ranks second among localities having the highest shrimp output with the application of the most advanced technologies in the country.

Bac Lieu is one of the capitals of Vietnam’s salt fields with a history of more than 100 years of formation and development the largest salt production area in the country. The salt-making craft of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh