Bac Lieu Culture-Tourism Festival 2022 attracts 50,000 visitors

At the closing ceremony of the 2022 Bac Lieu Culture-Tourism Festival



The 3-day long event gained achievements in promoting investment to contribute to the province’s development, introducing culture and tourism of the province and honoring Vietnamese UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritages, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province emphasized at the closing ceremony.

The Southern amateur music festival attracted 10 art troupes of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo with 150 artists from provinces and cities in the region. The festival aims to contribute to improving the quality of the cultural and arts movement in Bac Lieu.



The Vietnamese intangible cultural heritages that have been honored and recognized by UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, representing the typical culture of ethnic minority groups across the country were displayed at the event, including the cultural space of gong in the Central Highlands, Quan Ho (love duet singing), Ca Tru (ceremonial singing), Don Ca Tai Tu (Southern amateur music), Bai Choi singing, Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera) and Khmer ethnic group’s type of art.







By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh