Bac Lieu Culture – Tourism Festival to open in November

Accordingly, more than 100 dishes will be made from shrimp and salt ingredients to set a Vietnamese record.Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province Phan Thanh Duy said that the festivals are in activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the re-establishment of Bac Lieu Province (January 1, 1997-2022), and it will contribute to promoting the image of land and people of Bac Lieu to domestic and international friends as well as luring investment resources for local socio-economic development.Apart from the culinary competition, the “Don Ca Tai Tu” (Southern Amateur Music) Festival , music shows, a conference to promote investment in Bac Lieu Province, the festival of Bac Lieu Province shrimp and salt, and so on will take place.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong