Bac Lieu Culture – Tourism Festival to open in November

SGGP
The People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province this morning informed that the organizers would organize a culinary competition, namely “Cultural quintessence of Bac Lieu shrimp and salt" within the framework of Bac Lieu Culture – Tourism Festival and Da co hoai lang (Night Drum Beats Cause Longing for Absent Husband) Festival 2022 which will take place from November 27 to November 29. 
Accordingly, more than 100 dishes will be made from shrimp and salt ingredients to set a Vietnamese record.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province Phan Thanh Duy said that the festivals are in activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the re-establishment of Bac Lieu Province (January 1, 1997-2022), and it will contribute to promoting the image of land and people of Bac Lieu to domestic and international friends as well as luring investment resources for local socio-economic development.

Apart from the culinary competition, the “Don Ca Tai Tu” (Southern Amateur Music) Festival, music shows, a conference to promote investment in Bac Lieu Province, the festival of Bac Lieu Province shrimp and salt, and so on will take place.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

