Ba Chua Xu Temple Festival 2022 to return on national scale

Ba Chua Xu Temple has recently received a large number of visitors.



After a temporary closure due to coronavirus for two consecutive years, Ba Chua Xu Temple Festival will return to the province from the 22nd – 27th of the fourth lunar month (on May 22-27), said Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Chau Doc City Tran Quoc Tuan.

The biggest folk festival in the Mekong Delta will include a series of cultural and sports activities, such as a parade of the deity Ba Chua (known as Lady of the Realm), a washing rite, art performances and more.

Organizations and individuals serving for the festival and visitors will be required to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures and wear a mask during the event.

The municipal government will take responsibility for ensuring social security, the smooth traffic, and safe operation of vehicles

Ba Chua Xu Temple has recently received a large number of visitors, especially on weekends with more than 15,000 people a day. Chau Doc City expects to welcome over four million tourists this year.

Every year, Ba Chua Xu Temple attracts thousands of visitors to pilgrimage to worship, bringing a big source of revenue of about VND130 - 150 billion (US$5.6-6.4 million) and contributing to the restoration of shrines and the province’s social security activities.

The biggest folk festival in the Mekong Delta, held annually from the 23rd of the fourth lunar month, Pilgrims flock to the temple to touch the Lady of the Realm and seek her protection and benediction. Ba Chua Xu Temple Festival was recognized as a national event in 2002.The temple at the foot of Sam Mountain is listed as a national relic site.





By Quoc Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh