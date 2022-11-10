Auction for Vietnamese king’s gold seal further postponed in France (Photo: VNA)



This is the second postponement of the auction, which was previously set for October 31 and then November 10. They were made for the same reason.

The imperial seal of King Minh Mang (1820-1841) was scheduled to be put up for auction along with more than 300 antiquities hailing from or related to Vietnam on October 31.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies are working hard to bring the item home.

The ministry’s representatives also met the French auction house, seeking to purchase the seal without any auction.

The above-said antiquities and artworks include a gold bowl dating back to the reign of King Khai Dinh (from 1917 to 1925) of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 - 1945).

Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy in France had worked with the parties concerned regarding the seal auction. Representatives of the Nguyen Phuc clan in Vietnam, who are descendants of the Nguyen Kings, had also sent a request for cancelling the auction of the seal and the bowl to Millon.

VNA