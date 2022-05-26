ASEAN film week to open on May 27

A scene in the 'Mat biec' (Dreamy Eyes) movie. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on May 24 that the event will start with the screening of Vietnamese film “Mat biec” (Dreamy Eyes) at the National Cinema Centre in Hanoi on May 27. The film won the Golden Lotus award at the 22nd Vietnam

In HCMC, the films will be shown at the CineStar complex.

The organizing board has selected seven films from seven ASEAN member cinemas, including "Dreamy Eyes" of Vietnam, “Fear” of Cambodia, "Filosofi Kopi 2: Ben and Jody" (Indonesia), “Dearest Sister” (Lao), “The Journey” (Malaysia), “The Great Myanmar” (Myanmar), and “Pad Thai: The Secret Recipe” of Thailand. Admission is free.

Vietnamplus