Art reaches online platforms

Promoting interactions

The installation art exhibition “Xon xao in Saigon” (A cacophony in Saigon) held at the end of 2021 at Uom Art Hub (42/58 Hoang Hoa Tham, Ward 7, Binh Thanh District) was inspired by the usual sounds of bustle in HCMC. Visitors could install the “Xon xao” mobile app to observe the motions of each piece of artwork on the hand-held screen. With the help of AR technology, the static images transformed into moving pieces to generate a multi-dimensional experience for viewers. They are also reminiscent of stable architectural elements and urban structures.

30-year-old Thai Thanh Nguyen from Phu Nhuan District was delighted with the story of Saigon’s banh mi brought to life through a virtually moving poster. “This is the first exhibition I've been to after being stuck in quarantine for months. Seeing banh mi again just makes me emotional all of a sudden. These are unmistakably banh mi sold in Saigon. I’ve been missing the familiar banh mi stalls I used to buy at, after all these months at home,” she said.

Nonetheless, there is still a long way to go until physical exhibitions can be replaced completely. In addition to enjoying the physical works on display, further interaction with the space and the piece itself is key to attracting viewers. “The integration of technology is mainly to let visitors interact with the exhibition, but it is impossible to completely replace traditional presentation methods with technology, because art lovers still enjoy going to the venue to observe the works and get a feel of the exhibition space. Even when we have tech accessories like virtual reality glasses to enhance the experience, it is a challenge to enjoy sitting for hours in front of a computer or phone screen to view an art exhibition”, said Huynh Minh Thong (founder of Xon Xao Studio, the exhibition’s HCMC-based designer).

Hoang Truong Minh Thu (head of the NOI project, an independent performing arts team in HCMC) also shares the opinion, stating: "Online exhibitions will serve as a stage of growth, an extension of physical exhibitions. They should help physical exhibitions reach a global audience instead of conflicting with them.”

As technology constantly evolves, it is not easy to choose the right medium to display artwork, especially for young creators with a limited budget. “Without Future Eyes helping with the tech aspect, the exhibition would have been impossible. Technology is one thing; how to pick and integrate it into your exhibition to generate good effects and attract an audience is another," said a co-founder of Xon Xao Studio.

The transformation of street art



For graffiti artists, materials and ideas come from the simplest and most basic of everyday life. They observe the movements of the street, take in the raw beauty hidden in every corner of life, then meticulously whittle away the roughness to honor them in their work. That is why graffiti is splattered onto surfaces as common as they are, like the familiar walls of houses or narrow alleys.

In recent years, graffiti has entered art exhibitions and is combined with technology to appeal to more audiences and save the hassle of preserving the works after an exhibition. The “Slice of the city” exhibition which took place on November 2021 at 62 Tran Hung Dao, Pham Ngu Lao Ward, District 1, HCMC, told various stories of the city through the lens of different participating artist, changing the public perspective on graffiti which is usually seen purely as “street doodles” or even “vandalism”.

“Graffiti is often characterized by its ephemeral nature, disappearing almost immediately after a show of display. This time, we have used technology to increase visitor interaction and then bring the physical exhibition to the virtual space”, said 26-year-old artist Trang Nhon Khoa. Incorporating AR has generated more space for graffiti artists to create, and also reflect the new state of a post-Covid society.

By Kim Loan – Translated by Tan Nghia