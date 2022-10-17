Art lovers can enjoy exhibition of street food stands in HCMC

These paintings were drawn by 15 students of Indochina Fine Arts College and their teacher - Ferdinand de Fénis between 1925 and 1929.



Artists skillfully depict the small world of street vendors walking through the streets of Hanoi, under the first rays of the day with fruit and vegetable stalls. Photographs of the same period Periods belonging to the collection of the French School of the Far East (abbreviated EFEO) were also displayed in the exhibition.

In addition, the sound from the rhythmic cries of street vendors was also present at the exhibition, contributing to awakening the audience's memories of the old flavors. The sound is performed by artist Dam Quang Minh and Dong Kinh Co Nhac group.

The exhibition takes place from now until November 5 at IDECAF at 31 Thai Van Lung in HCMC’s District 1. Tickets are free of charge.





By Thien Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan