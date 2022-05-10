Art, beauty of Japanese dolls to be presented in HCMC

Under the title Ningyō, which means “doll” and “human shape” in Japanese, the doll culture that has been cultivated over the long history of Japan will be introduced to viewers with a total of 67 selected dolls.



The display will be divided into four parts, including “Ningyō to pray for children’s growth,” “Ningyō as fine art,” “Ningyō as folk art,” and “Spread of Ningyō culture.” The first section introduces the formation of the Japanese doll which originated in rituals and the form of prayers for the healthy growth of children. The second and third sections will introduce “Ningyō as fine art” with artisans’ gorgeous techniques and "Ningyō as folk art," which are made of simple materials and various charming shapes. The fourth section will focus on the diversity of the Japanese doll culture that leads to the present day.

This exhibition presents a comprehensive introduction of Japanese doll culture, from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered as the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes of regions across the country. Dress-up dolls, doll toys, and scale figures that are highly appreciated around the world will be presented at the event.



The doll show is co-organized by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and HCMC Fine Arts Museum.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh