Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 to return to Hanoi

Designs by Hoang Minh Ha

The four-day fashion show themed “Taste of Heritage” will present 18 Vietnamese well-known designers’ latest collections to buyers and the fashion media, such as Hoang Hai, Adrian Anh Tuan, Hoang Minh Ha, Duc Hung, Vu Viet Ha, Helene Hoai and others. The event influences trends for the current and upcoming seasons.



“Taste of Heritage” aims to inspire fashion designers to promote and preserve the beauty of Vietnamese cultural heritages with their creative products.

Popular designers will gather for the 2022 Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week Fall/Winter.

The AVIFW is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and Southeast Asian region, ranking 4th place after International Fashion Week in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.

The annual fashion show attracts many leading local designers and international names around the world displaying their latest collections. It is expected to connect Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh