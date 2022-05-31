Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week favors recycled fashion



On the catwalk of AVIFW SS 2022, the audience could not take their eyes off the impressive blue dress shown off by supermodel Thanh Hang. Made from plastic bottles, it was one of the H2O Collection designed by Designer Vo Cong Khanh. It is impossible for the audience to guess that the fabric was a mixture between available materials in nature and plastic materials as it is so charming and sophisticated.

“I wish that the Vietnamese fashion could move towards sustainable development. Being a designer, I believe that my responsibilities are not merely to create new attractive clothes but to convey meaningful stories through my creations, in this case the need of recycling to protect the environment”, shared Designer Khanh.

Considered a resounding harmony between painting and fashion, the Hidden Gem Collection by Designer Hoang Quyen this time impressed the audience with long dresses flashing like water waves with splashes of random colors and purposely arranged geometric block printing, creating a 3D effect on the smooth surface of the fabric. This fabric is made from recycled PET bottles, used coffee grounds, oyster shells, and lotus fiber.

The Lang Du Collection by Designer Anh Tuan has 50 items using natural silk, linen, and recycled fabric from lotus fiber, oyster shells. The Future Woman Collection by Designer Ly Giam Tien, cooperating with Faslink, also made excellent use of oyster shells, recycled plastic, used coffee grounds, and lotus fiber.

Themed ReFashion, aiming at promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion, AVIFW SS 2022 facilitates the use of natural materials, explicitly illustrated by 6 designers of Vo Cong Khanh, Adrian Anh Tuan, Hoang Minh Ha, Nguyen Tien Truyen, Ly Giam Tien, and Hoang Quyen.

Chairwoman of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designer cum President of AVIFW Trang Le stressed that we should change our regular fashion operation and thinking to a more sustainable one. The use of environmentally friendly materials for clothes is both to extend the product life and to protect our precious environment.

Global CEO of Prodotti Alfa’s Corium® (Italy) Mario Ferrari stated that all leading international fashion brands highly value recycled fabric as the potential future materials. Vietnam in the upcoming time is going to witness significant growth in this field, and Vietnam’s sustainable fashion is going to bloom beautifully.

Recycled fabric made from used coffee grounds, lotus fiber, oyster shells with superior characteristics has become a topic catching much attention from the public, as cited in the recent conference ‘Natural Materials for Fashion and Furniture’, held by Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

To create a large amount of recycled fabric, there must be a strong stable raw material source. However, the toughest challenge of many designers right now is the limit of these sources. Following the tendency of sustainable development in various fields, raw material supply for recycled fabric might become a precious opportunity for Vietnam.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam