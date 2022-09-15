American filmmaker’s movie scoops top prizes at Golden Kite Awards 2021

Thanh Son (2nd, L) and Kha Ngan (2nd, R) are honored with the titles of “Best Actor” and “Best Actress”.



The film won the Golden Kite Awards for feature movie. Nha Uyen was honored with the titles of “Best Actress” and “Best Screenplay”. “Best cameraman” and “Best Supporting Actor” awards went to Nguyen Khac Nhat and Xuan Trang respectively.

The film is a story telling about a funeral in a family whose members go through a night with many emotional and even shocking events.

Aaron Toronto is an American filmmaker who has lived in Vietnam for around 20 years now. He participated in many successful films in various roles such as producer (in the movies of “Em chua 18” (Jailbait), “Truy Sat” (Chasing); screenwriter ( “Tam Cam, The Untold Story”); deputy director (“De Mai Tinh” (Fool for Love); and editor (Teo Em). He was married to actress Nha Uyen.

The Brilliant Night ” previously won titles of Best Story and Best Performance for Female actress Nha Uyen at the Santa Fe Film Festival 2022.

The movie titled Binh minh do (Red dawn) also bagged numerous prizes, including “Best Director” (People’s Artists Nguyen Thanh Van and Tran Chi Thanh), “Best Design” (Meritorious Artist Nguyen Nguyen Vu), “Best Music” (Dang Huu Phuc), “Best Sound” (Hoang Thu Thuy and Nguyen Dinh Canh), “Best Supporting Actress” (Pham Bao Han) and “Best Promising Actress” (Pham Quynh Anh).

Child actor Lai Truong Phu received the “Best Actor” award for the film called " Maika ” directed by Ham Tran.

In the category of TV series, the TV series "Thuong Ngay Nang Ve" (Loving the sunny days) and "11 thang 5 ngay" (11 months and five days) won the “Golden Kite” awards.

Thanh Son and Kha Ngan got the titles of “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” respectively for their roles in the TV series "11 thang 5 ngay" (11 months and five days).

The organization board also presented Golden Kite awards to the works in the categories of Documentary Film, Scientific Film and Animated Movie, excluding the category of Film Critic and Theory Research.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of nominees for this year’s competition was not good, said insiders.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh