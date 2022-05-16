8th HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2022 ends

Contestants in the “Charming Ao Dai” beauty contest

Attending the closing ceremony was former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.



Opened on March 6, the festival offered a wide range of cultural activities, including a parade featuring more than 2,000 women wearing Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai, Ao Dai fashion show, a display of Ao Dai and tourist attractions, Miss Ao Dai in-person and online beauty contests, Ao Dai design competitions, performances of folk music of Quan Ho duet singing, Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music) recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity and more.

The Ao Dai Festival which has been launched for nearly 10 years has become the city’s annual event and also a cultural tourism product typically attracting a large number of visitors. The festival not only draws tourists to the city but also highlights the Ao Dai’s beauty, and contributes to the preservation and promotion of national traditional values.

By Vo Tham – Translated by Kim Khanh