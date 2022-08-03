7th National Children’s House Festival opens in HCMC

Around 1,952 delegates include 396 commanders, 1,556 children and members of Ho Chi Minh young pioneer organizations of 52 children’s houses nationwide.



The event will include a series of activities, such as a painting exhibition at HCMC Children’s House, a painting contest themed “Vietnamese children: growing up with the country”, a display of innovative products, a Robotics design contest, an art performance contest and English Speaking Contest.

There will also be a competition seeking the best commanders of Ho Chi Minh young pioneer organizations, a flash mob performance on Nguyen Hue walking street, and a marathon.

The National Children’s House Festival has become the largest children's event in the country. The program offers opportunities to children’s houses and children’s centers throughout the nation to exchange experience of organizing kid’s activities, seek and promote talented children, and make the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization powerful.





By Duy Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh