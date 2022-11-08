71 contestants to participate in Miss Tourism World 2022 in Vietnam

At the press conference

According to the organizer, the contestants will take part in trips to visit landscapes, cultural and historical sites in Hanoi and localities in the northern region including Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La and Vinh Phuc.



They will visit Tran Quoc Pagoda, Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Bat Trang traditional pottery village in Hanoi on November 14-16,

On November 16-26, the beauties will discover historical relic sites and cultural heritages, such as Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, Bai Dinh pagoda in Ninh Binh Province, Special National Historical Relic of Hung Kings Temple in Phu Tho Province; Moc Chau savanna, a hot spring in the Moong village, Dai Yem fall and Pa Uon bridge in Son La Province as well as perform Xoe dance of Thai ethnic minority together with 1,000 local people. The art of Xoe dance of Thai ethnic minority people in Vietnam was listed by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2021.

Around 71 contestants from countries and territories will participate in the final round of the beauty contest Miss Tourism World 2022.

The contestants will join a series of activities in Vinh Phuc Province from November 27- December 5, including taking trips to visit Tay Thien Scenic Relic Site, Truc Lam Tay Thien Zen Monastery, Tam Dao Tourist Area, Binh Son Tower, Gia Loan Temple, Bien Son Pagoda, along with tree planting and environmental protection activities.

The climax night will take place at the President Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh Phuc City in the province of the same name on December 3.

Miss Tourism World Organization hopes to help the host country draw local and international tourists, and investors as well as raise tourism spending worldwide to revive the global tourism industry post-Covid-19, Mr. John Singh, founder of Miss Tourism World said.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh