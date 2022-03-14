61 beauties shortlisted for 2022 Miss World Vietnam’s semi-final round

61 beauties are shortlisted for 2022 Miss World Vietnam’s semi-final round.

The primary rounds were held at the HCMC University of Technology (HUTECH) on March 13 with the participation of jury members, including journalist Tran Huu Viet, Miss Vietnam 1992 Ha Kieu Anh, Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy and Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh.



The semi final round will take place in HCMC on April 9 and the climax night of the final round will be held in the Southern coastal city of Vung Tau, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on May 27.

Miss World Vietnam beauty contest was held for the first time in 2019, aiming at looking for a Vietnamese representative at the Miss World beauty pageant. Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.



Beside the top three places of the winner, 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up, the organization board will also present minor titles of the Beauty with a Purpose, Miss Sea, Miss Fashion, Miss Talent, Miss Communications and Miss Sport.

Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh (C), fisrt and second runners-up, Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan (R) and Nguyen Tuong San (L) Selected contestants Selected contestants



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh