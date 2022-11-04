58 beauties selected for 2022 Miss Vietnam’s shortlist round

At the press conference of Miss Vietnam 2022's shortlisting round

Journalist Le Xuan Son, Editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong Newspaper and head of the organization board of the beauty contest said that the pageant will honor physical and intellectual beauty, especially natural beauty, and select an outstanding person who will represent Vietnam to compete at global beauty contests.



The winner of the beauty contest will receive a cash prize of VND350 million (US$15,000). The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of VND250 million and VND200 million respectively.

The winner of the beauty contest will receive a cash prize of VND350 million (US$15,000). The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of VND250 million and VND200 million respectively.

This year’s pageant has an advisory board consisting of historian Duong Trung Quoc, Miss Vietnam 1992 Ha Kieu Anh and Professor Hoang Tu Hung.

Sideline events will be social and charity activities, and programs contributing to the country’s tourism recovery program in order to affirm Vietnam as a safe and friendly destination after the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Starting in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor the knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winner of the contest will have a chance to be a representative of the country to take part in the international beauty pageants. Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.

