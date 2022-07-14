3rd HCMC Children's Book Festival returns

Readers visit HCMC Book Street.

The event jointly organized by the municipal Department of Information and Communications, the Department of Training and Education of the city and the HCMC Youth Union attracts 18 book distributors and publishing houses, including the Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House, the Youth Publishing House, Kim Dong, Nha Nam, Phuong Nam Cultural Joint Stock Corporation, Vietnamese Women's Publishing House and among.



The festival presents to readers more than 16,000 books of various genres and includes a series of activities, such as exchanges between authors and readers, introductions of new books, a seminar on seeking solutions to meet children’s demand to spread the love of books and reading habits among children and people, said Head of the Department of Printing and Publications under the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Trinh Huu Anh.



Parents and children will have a chance to participate in games, music performances, a painting contest, book exhibition, and activities raising public awareness of environmental protection, such as the program “Changing batteries, receiving book”, “Changing books, receiving trees”, “Making a terrarium” in response the campaign “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean city and flooding reduction” following the decree No.19-CT/TU dated on October 19, 2018 of the HCMC Party Committee, said Mr. Trinh Huu Anh.

Ms. Ha Nga from Thai Ha Books, the organizer of the “Changing books, receiving trees” program taking place from 9-11 am on July 16, said that the organization board in collaboration with HCMC University of Foreign Languages - Information Technology (HUFLIT) to present books to Nga Bay Town’s library in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang. The program is expected to receive books donated by readers during the festival.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh