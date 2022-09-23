3,000 people wrapped up in preliminary rehearsals of Xoe Thai program

The art program of the Xoe Thai dance performance will be organized at the large stadium for the first time to tell about the history and unique features of Thai culture which found Xoe dance - the representative intangible heritage of humanity.
90 percent of the contents in the program will be performed in the Thai ethnic language along with Vietnamese subtitles.
Some photos at preliminary rehearsals: