3,000 people wrapped up in preliminary rehearsals of Xoe Thai program

For nearly a month, 3,000 people including actors, artists, artisans and Thai ethnic people wrapped up in preliminary rehearsals at Nghia Lo High School, Nghia Lo Stadium and indoor sports stadium in the Northern mountainous province of Yen Bai to prepare for special performances at a ceremony to honor the Xoe dance of the Thai ethnic people which has been listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as well as an opening ceremony of Muong Lo tourism-culture week and the festival to discover the national landscape of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields.
The art program of the Xoe Thai dance performance will be organized at the large stadium for the first time to tell about the history and unique features of Thai culture which found Xoe dance - the representative intangible heritage of humanity.

90 percent of the contents in the program will be performed in the Thai ethnic language along with Vietnamese subtitles.
By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

