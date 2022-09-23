3,000 people wrapped up in preliminary rehearsals of Xoe Thai program

For nearly a month, 3,000 people including actors, artists, artisans and Thai ethnic people wrapped up in preliminary rehearsals at Nghia Lo High School, Nghia Lo Stadium and indoor sports stadium in the Northern mountainous province of Yen Bai to prepare for special performances at a ceremony to honor the Xoe dance of the Thai ethnic people which has been listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as well as an opening ceremony of Muong Lo tourism-culture week and the festival to discover the national landscape of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields.