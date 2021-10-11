2nd season of reality television show, Rap Viet to be premiered on October 16



Outstanding contestants who were chosen in selected rounds across the country will participate in the audition and then be trained by the coaches before competing in shows to win the title of the best rapper in Vietnam.

Rap Viet competition is the Vietnamese version of Thailand well-known reality television show, 'The Rapper” which premiered in 2018 and was honored as the Best General Entertainment Program at the 23rd Asian Television Awards in 2018.

Rap Viet brings together the country’s rappers, including Rhymastic, JustaTee, Wowy, Karik, Binz, LK as coaches and judges. DJ and music producer Hoang Touliver, is the show’s music director while actor Tran Thanh is the host of the competition.

Rapper De Choat was the winner of the first season of Rap Viet competition in 2020.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh