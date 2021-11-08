2nd Japanese Film Festival goes online

These movies were presented at the Japanese Film Festival 2020 and Japan Hour 2020, including “The Great Passage”, “Dance With Me”, “Little Nights, Little Love (C13)”, “Tora-san of Goto” and “Gon, Little Fox”.



The first screening will run from November 15-21 and the second screening will take place from February 14-27, 2022. All films will be screened with both English and Vietnamese sub-titles.

The Japanese Film Festival is held by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Japan Foundation

The annual Japanese film festival becomes one of the most expected and attracted cultural events to Vietnamese audiences with their love of Japanese films.

In response to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, the Japanese Film Festival 2020 was held online for the first time in 20 countries, including the event in Vietnam which will be organized online from December 25-31. The event attracted more than 210,000 viewers. The second online film fest will be organized in 25 countries featuring 20 movies in 15 different languages.





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh