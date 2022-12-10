2nd “Ho Do” International Music Festival 2022 opens

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (5th, R) and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet (5th, L) offers flowers to artists in the opening ceremony of the second “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2022.

Attending the opening ceremony was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Director of the Performing Arts Department Tran Huong Duong and Deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports of the city Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, representatives of foreign consulates in HCMC, international cultural and economic offices in the city and thousands of local people and international tourists.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang delivered a welcome speech to domestic and foreign artists and music experts to participate in the music festival.

The festival is expected to bring Vietnamese music closer to modern world music, promote music to become an ambassador to connect Vietnamese culture with other countries ‘cultures and create a cultural venue in the region.

In addition, HCMC will create favorable conditions for creative activities, build a healthy business environment, focus on international exchange programs, promote and develop the city’s typical brand, she said.

The event is co-organized by the municipal Organizing Board of Major Holidays, HCMC Pop Music Center, Vietnam Festival Joint Stock Company, Beyond Communication Joint Stock Company, VFB E&M Joint Stock Company. The 2022 "Ho Do" International Music Festival took place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1 from December 8 -11 with the participation of 250 Vietnamese and foreign artists, R&B legend Babyface

A performance by the Team by Dzung and singer Ha Le A performance by the Team by Dzung and singer Ha Le The Japanese band, Ani Rock performs in the festival. The festival attracts a large number of visitors. Singer, composer Vu Cat Tuong A performance by the Ngot Band



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh