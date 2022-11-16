27th Mekong Delta fine arts exhibition opens

At the 27th Mekong Delta fine arts exhibition

The Vietnam Fine Arts Council selected 194 outstanding works from 167 authors in Mekong Delta provinces and cities to showcase at this event.The organizers said that all of the works have reflected lively the land and people of the Mekong Delta in the fields of politics, economy, culture and society.According to Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh, the Mekong Delta fine arts exhibition is an annual joint activity between the provinces, cities and the Literature and Arts Association of the Mekong Delta.

By Phan Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong