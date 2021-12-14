22 art troupes participate in HCMC’s 5th Southern Amateur Music Festival

A performance of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) at the Districts' Reading Cultural Day taking place in Tan Phu District in 2020 (Photo: SGGP)

The contest’ preliminary round will be held online from December 15-20 in HCMC.



The art troupes can send video clips of their performances that will be filmed at a local historical site to the organization board. Six best performances will be chosen for broadcasting on HCMC Television’s channel, The Voice of HCMC People (VOH), and Today TV.

UNESCO recognized Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The southern amateur traditional music was recognized for the prize at the 8th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Baku, Azerbaijan on December 2013







The southern traditional music style has been honored because it is a legacy passed through generations to recreate cultural exchanges of ethnic groups, according to experts in UNESCO. It has been a long-standing cultural tradition in the Mekong Delta since the end of the 19th century. Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo meets the criteria because it is passed down through generations in southern provinces, re-creates via cultural exchanges, presents a concord and respects among ethnic groups,

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh