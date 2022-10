The festival attracted more than 600 artists from 20 art troupes of Thu Duc City and districts throughout the city with over 100 performances.

It aims at honoring artisans and artists who have contributed to building and protecting of the country, and preserving traditional arts in HCMC as well as presenting images of HCMC, a creative and dynamic city with sentimental attachment.



The event will run until October 14.



Some images of the festival:





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh