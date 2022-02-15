180 events to be held during Visit Vietnam Year 2022

A corner of Hoi An Ancient Town in the south-central province of Quang Nam. (Photo: VNA)

Themed “Quang Nam – A green destination,” the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 will be kicked off at Ky Uc Island in Hoi An Ancient Town in the central province on March 25.

Hoi An Lantern Festival held to mark the start of Visit Vietnam Year 2022. (Photo: VOV)

Quang Nam plans to host various events under six different themes, according to the plan. The events will promote “spring” tours from January to March, river-based and agri-tours from April to June, those to Chu Lai from April to September, those offering experience on ethnic cultures and legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail from May to August, summer tours from May to September, and those to heritages from September to December.

Quang Nam is home to the world’s two heritage sites – Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary.

Vietnamplus