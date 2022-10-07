17th “Hanoi in me” photo exhibition displays beautiful pictures of capital

People enjoy photos at the exhibition.

This year’s event themed “Cultural colors of the capital” displays 80 photos taken by photographers and journalists, promoting the culture and exquisiteness of Hanoi, especially the strong recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.



The “Hanoi in me” photo exhibition has been organized for over 17 years with various topics, such as “60 years of Hanoi’s impression” in 2014, Hanoi, 30-year journey of renewal” in 2015, “Impression of Hanoi’s architectural heritages” in 2016, “The rhythm of the capital” in 2017, “Traditional craft villages- craft streets” in 2018, “Hanoi, friendliness and creativity” in 2019, “Pride of Thang Long-Hanoi” in 2020, "Hanoi - Unforgettable days" held during a period of social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The exhibition attracts foreign visitors.

The annual photo exhibition becomes a rendezvous for photography lovers every October.



The exhibition opened on October 7 at the Temple of Literature in the capital is co-organized by the Kinh te & Do thi (Economics and Urban) newspaper, the Hanoi Elderly Photographers Club and the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of the Temple of Literature.



Some of photos at the display:





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh