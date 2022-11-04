15 localities to participate in Trang An Heritage Connection Festival 2022

At the press conference



The event themed “Hoa Lu - Thousand-year ancient capital" is a meaningful cultural and tourism program that aims to strengthen cultural exchanges, honor cultural heritages, promote tourism of provinces and cities in the country and foreign nations as well as respond to Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ninh Binh Province Nguyen Manh Cuong said at a press conference of the festival that was held in Hanoi on November 4.

Participating localities include Hanoi, Hai Phong, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, HCMC, Ben Tre, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Ninh Binh.

Trang An Heritage Connection Festival-Ninh Binh 2022 themed “Hoa Lu - Thousand-year ancient capital"

The festival will also see the participation of the art troupe of Laos’ Oudomxay Province and 71 beauty queens who represent 71 countries and territories throughout the world to perform in the street festival and the opening ceremony, the Director of the Department of Culture and Sports said.

The festival will be an opportunity for local people and visitors to enjoy different types of art of local and foreign art troupes.

The event will also consist of a series of activities, such as a street festival, exhibition of cultural heritages and traditional history, music show and more.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh