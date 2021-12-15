13 designers gather for Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week 2021

At the press conference of the event

The three-day fashion show themed “Shining Life” will present latest collections by Vietnamese famous designers including Hoang Hai, Adrian Anh Tuan, Le Long Dung, Dang Trong Minh Chau, Ivan Tran, Nguyen Tien Truyen, Devon Nguyen, Hoang Quyen, Quy Cao and fashion brands of Elisabetta Franchi, Metiseko, I Hate Fashion, Tracy Studio.



In response to the municipal government's call for the community's forces to participate in the fight against Covid-19, the event also includes charity auctions for designs to raise fund for providing medical supplies to Covid-19 treatment facilities and supporting needy people and children orphaned by Covid-19 in HCMC.

The 11th edition of AVIFW is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and Southeast Asian region, ranking the 4th place after International Fashion Week in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai

The annual fashion show attracts many leading local designers and international names around the world displaying their latest collections. It is expected to connect Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry.



Designs by Hoang Hai Designs by Adrian Anh Tuan Designs by Le Long Dung A design by Ivan Tran

Two designs of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) by Dang Trong Minh Chau Designs by Nguyen Tien Truyen Designs by Hoang Quyen A deisgn by Quy Cao The event's organization board offer scholarships to children orphaned by Covid-19.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh