12th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to open on June 3

Participating in this year’s festival are outstanding productions from countries, including Austria, the Wallonie- Bruxelles Delegation (of Belgium), Germany, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the UK and Vietnam.

Movies include Vietnamese Tea Talk (Vietnam), Molecore (Italia), Fairy Tales in Rao Tre Village (Vietnam), The Uncertain Kingdom (the UK), Hanoi Old Street Storyteller (Vietnam), De Chaque Instant (France), Behind the Aura (Vietnam), Petit Samedi ( the Wallonie- Bruxelles Delegation (of Belgium)), Northern Village Temple (Vietnam), Helmut Lachemann-My Way (Germany), Unlimited battle (Vietnam), New shift (Czech), Mother Goddess Lieu Hanh (Vietnam), Save The Village (Austria), Guerilla Girl of Huong River (Vietnam), Omega (Spain), Reviving Lands (Vietnam), A Common Goal (Israel), Two Hands (Vietnam), and Nobel Citizen (Switzerland).

The event aims at promoting cultural exchange between Vietnam and other countries and giving audiences a chance to learn about the cultures, people, and communities in Vietnam and other countries, and explore different territories and contemporary issues.

The event is co-organized by the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) and the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio (DSF).





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh