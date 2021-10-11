11th HCMC Art Photo Contest reveals winners

The organizer presented one gold medal, two silver medals, three bronze medals and five consolation prizes.



Despite the challenges posed by this virus, the organizer of the event of this year received 998 artworks of 172 authors. The submissions described the unity and solidarity of the people in the fight against Covid-19, main construction works in the Doi Moi (renewal) period, and achievements in the fields of economy, politics, culture, society, national defense and security.

On this occasion, the HCMC Photographic Association has launched the “Vietnam wins war against Covid-19” photo contest honoring the frontline forces in the struggle for the virus from October 9-December 5.





By Minh Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh