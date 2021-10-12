  1. Culture/art

100 artists of HCMC to be awarded titles of People's Artist, Meritorious Artist

SGGP
100 artists of various fields in HCMC will be awarded the titles of People's Artist and Meritorious Artist, announced the Council for considering and awarding the title of People's Artist, Meritorious Artist at a recent meeting.
The artists performing in many different forms of art, such as drama, cai luong (southern folk opera), hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera), circus, puppetry, music, TV, movie, theatrical costume design, theater lighting and audio, performing art teacher.
Nominees include popular artists, namely Meritorious Artist Thanh Dien, Thanh Kim Hue, Hung Minh, Dam Loan, Thanh Nguyet, Le Thien, Thoai My , My Uyen, Trinh Kim Chi, Trong Phuc, Phuong Loan, Huu Quoc, Tan Giao, Que Tran, Ngoc Khanh, Huu Danh, Phi Vu, Giang Quoc Co, Giang Quoc Nghiep, The Hien, Ho Van Thanh, Thanh Thuy, Ngo Tuyet Mai, Bach Long, Chi Linh, Huu Nghia, Minh Nhi, Dai Nghia, Dinh Toan, Quy Binh, Trinh Trinh, Vo Minh Lam, Dien Trung, Le Thanh Thao, Ha Nhu and others.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

