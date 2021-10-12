100 artists of HCMC to be awarded titles of People's Artist, Meritorious Artist

The artists performing in many different forms of art, such as drama, cai luong (southern folk opera), hat boi (Vietnamese classical opera), circus, puppetry, music, TV, movie, theatrical costume design, theater lighting and audio, performing art teacher.



Nominees include popular artists, namely Meritorious Artist Thanh Dien, Thanh Kim Hue, Hung Minh, Dam Loan, Thanh Nguyet, Le Thien, Thoai My , My Uyen, Trinh Kim Chi, Trong Phuc, Phuong Loan, Huu Quoc, Tan Giao, Que Tran, Ngoc Khanh, Huu Danh, Phi Vu, Giang Quoc Co, Giang Quoc Nghiep, The Hien, Ho Van Thanh, Thanh Thuy, Ngo Tuyet Mai, Bach Long, Chi Linh, Huu Nghia, Minh Nhi, Dai Nghia, Dinh Toan, Quy Binh, Trinh Trinh, Vo Minh Lam, Dien Trung, Le Thanh Thao, Ha Nhu and others.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh